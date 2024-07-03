Saudi Arabia eases visa rules for Pakistanis; details here

In a move to facilitate the growing number of Pakistani tourists, Saudi Arabia has made changes to its tourist visa requirements, effective immediately.

The new regulations aim to attract more visitors from Pakistan, with a target of 2.7 million arrivals in 2024, a substantial increase from the 43% growth witnessed in 2023.

To simplify the process, applicants can now submit a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit amount of USD 750 or its equivalent, a more lenient requirement than before.

To further facilitate the process, Saudi Arabia has established six Tasheer offices across Pakistan, located in Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Multan. These offices offer a convenient and user-friendly experience, including visa application guidance, biometric enrollment, status tracking, and passport delivery. T

ravelers can schedule an appointment on the Tasheer website prior to their visit, ensuring a seamless experience.

In addition to the relaxed visa requirements, Saudi Arabia has also introduced a transit visa for travelers arriving in the country via Saudia and Flynas.

This visa allows visitors to transit and explore Saudi Arabia for up to 96 hours, providing a unique opportunity to experience the country’s rich culture and history.

Moreover, travelers holding a valid and used UK, US, or Schengen visa can avail themselves of the visa on arrival facility.

The one-year multiple entry visa, introduced last year, has been a significant success, allowing Pakistani travelers to visit Saudi Arabia multiple times within a 12-month period. This visa is ideal for those attending weddings, visiting friends and family, or exploring the country’s many attractions. Holders of this visa can also perform Umrah, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering spiritual journeys and cultural exchanges.

Saudi Arabia’s efforts to streamline the visa process and promote tourism are expected to attract more Pakistani travelers.

For more information on visa applications, travelers can visit visa.mofa.gov.sa and vc.tasheer.com. To explore tourism offerings and travel guidelines, log on to www.visitsaudi.com