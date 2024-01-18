Saudi Arabia takes major decision about Eid holidays

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s council of ministers has set a maximum five-day official holidays for Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha in specific government entities.

The administrative lists of specific government entities include various authorities, institutions, centers, programs, and similar bodies listed in administrative documents.

The Eid holidays will be extended to a minimum of four working days to a maximum of five for the entities operating under their distinct labor systems and regulations.

The decision was made during the cabinet session, presided over by the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in Riyadh.

During the cabinet session the meeting members also commended the Haj and Umrah ministry for organizing “Haj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition.” This initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to promote sustainable solutions in the context of pilgrimage services.

Furthermore, the Cabinet granted approval for Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) to establish a branch in the Kingdom.

Additionally, the cabinet approved amendments to Articles 72 and 102 of the Common Customs Law for GCC countries, along with a regulatory framework for inter-registration of financial products between stock market regulators in GCC countries.

The Cabinet shared that there has been a consistent decrease in inflation, reaching 5.1 percent in December 2023.