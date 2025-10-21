Saudi Arabia bans employers from charging fees to workers

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has banned employers from charging any fees to domestic workers, including those related to recruitment, work permits, transfer of services, or change of profession, the Saudi Gazette reported.

Under the new regulations, employers found violating the rules face fines of up to SR20,000 and a three-year ban on hiring domestic workers. Repeat violations could result in permanent recruitment bans and doubled penalties.

The provisions are part of the “Guide to the Rights and Obligations of Domestic Workers,” issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD).

No financial deductions

Employers are prohibited from charging domestic workers any fees related to recruitment, iqama renewal, transfer of services, or work permits.

Timely payment

Wages must be paid regularly according to the unified employment contract.

Rest and leave

Workers are entitled to a weekly rest day, at least eight continuous hours of daily rest, and a one-month paid leave after completing two years of service if they choose to renew their contract.

Permitted professions

The guide lists approved domestic roles including domestic worker, private driver, home nurse, cook, tailor, butler, supervisor, house manager, home guard, personal assistant, farmer, physical therapist, and home coffee maker. Additional roles may be added as needed.

Travel and gratuity

Domestic workers are entitled to a round-trip travel ticket every two years, end-of-service gratuity equal to one month’s salary after four consecutive years, and up to 30 days of paid sick leave per year with a valid medical report.

Right to retain documents

Workers have the right to keep their passport and iqama, which cannot be confiscated by the employer.

Family contact and welfare

Employers must enable workers to communicate with their families, bear all iqama and licensing costs, and ensure regular payment of wages.

Health care and dignity

Employers are required to provide adequate health care, respect daily rest hours and vacations, and refrain from assigning tasks that endanger the worker’s health or dignity.

The MHRSD emphasized that these measures aim to enhance transparency, protect workers’ rights, and strengthen ethical employment practices across the Kingdom’s domestic labor sector.