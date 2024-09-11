Saudi envoy, Muhammad Aurangzeb discuss economic ties

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Wednesday called on Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb appreciated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s “consistent economic support to Pakistan”.

He highlighted the renewed interest shown by Saudi investors in pursuing joint ventures and business collaborations with Pakistan’s private sector.

Finance minister recalled his productive meetings with Mohammad Al-Jadaan, Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia, and Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), during his visit to Washington in April this year.

“He further noted the significant outcomes of the high-level business delegation’s visit from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan in May, aimed at exploring investment opportunities, expanding bilateral cooperation, and scaling up partnerships across diverse sectors,” read the statement.

During the discussion, Senator Aurangzeb outlined Pakistan’s positive economic trajectory, citing key indicators such as currency stabilization, reduced inflation, a surge in remittances, prudent management of the current account deficit, and foreign exchange reserves sufficient to cover two months of imports, read the statement.

He emphasized that structural reforms are pivotal for ensuring sustainable economic growth and stability, forming a cornerstone of the government’s policy agenda.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a homegrown economic agenda centered on comprehensive institutional reforms across key sectors of the economy.