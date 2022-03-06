Saudi Arabia to fine non-KSA vehicles for traffic violations

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has enforced an automatic monitoring system to detect traffic violations by the non-Saudi vehicles in the kingdom.

This was confirmed by the General Directorate of Traffic (Muroor). It stressed the need to adhere to the traffic instructions to avoid being exposed to traffic violations recorded by the monitoring system on vehicles with non-Saudi plates.

It also called for adherence to traffic instructions and regulations in the Kingdom to ensure road users’ safety.

The Traffic Law stipulates that fines for speeding violations for motorists range between a minimum of SR150 and a maximum of SR2,000. The penalties vary in accordance with the speed limit allowed on each road and highway as well as the category of vehicles.

The fines are as follows if the speed limit on the road of 120 km/h or less:

• The driver would be fined a minimum SR150 and a maximum SR 300 over exceeding the speed by more than 10-20 kilometer per hour.

• Exceeding by more than 20-30 km/h — minimum SR300 and maximum SR500;

•Exceeding by more than 30-40 km/h — minimum SR800 and maximum SR1,000;

• Exceeding by more than 40-50 km/h — minimum SR1,200 and maximum SR1,500;

• Exceeding by more than 50 km/h — minimum SR1,500 and maximum SR2,000.

If the speed limit on the road of 140 km/h, the fines are as follows:

• Exceeding by more than 5-10 km/h — minimum SR300 and maximum SR500;

• Exceeding by more than 10-20 km/h — minimum SR800 and maximum SR1,000;

• Exceeding by more than 20-30 km/h — minimum SR1,200 and maximum SR1,500;

• Exceeding by more than 30 km/h — minimum SR1,500 and maximum SR2,000.

