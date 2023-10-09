Saudi Arabia formally submits bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday announced it took the second step to bid for FIFA World Cup 2034 by submitting a letter of intent to host the event.

Saudi officials said the bid would deliver a world-class tournament and draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s social and economic transformation, and deep-rooted passion for football.

“Last week we announced our ambitions to host the event, and this official submission continues our journey to make the dreams of our people a reality,” Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said.

Yasser Al-Misehal also said: “This is the second step of a hugely exciting journey that the nation is embarking on. The 2034 FIFA World Cup is our invitation to the world to witness Saudi Arabia’s development, experience its culture and become part of its history.”

This historic bid represents Saudi Arabia’s first attempt to host the prestigious tournament, reflecting the nation’s dedication to unlocking new football opportunities at all levels and supporting the global growth of the sport.

Reflecting on the bid, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia’s desire to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 was a reflection of the Kingdom’s progress in all sectors.

Last week, FIFA named Morocco, Spain and Portugal as hosts of the 2030 World Cup, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting the opening matches to mark the tournament’s centenary.