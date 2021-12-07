Saudi Arabia issues fresh guidelines for foreign travelers

RIYADH: The aviation authority in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for foreign travelers entering the Kingdom in the wake of the Omicron variant.

According to local media reports, under the fresh guidelines issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the foreign travelers had to get themselves registered at a web application, Muqeem, designated for them before their arrival.

The GACA further directed the airlines to ensure registration of all airlines on the application and warned of strict action against those violating the rules.

Earliker, Saudi Arabia has granted approval for people vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik jab to enter the country in a move that will enable Muslims to take part in religious pilgrimages, the vaccine’s developers said Sunday.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has granted approval for entry of individuals vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine starting from January 1, 2022,” the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which financed the development of Sputnik V, said in a statement.

The decision said the fund, “will enable Muslims from all over the world vaccinated with Sputnik V to participate in the Hajj and the Umrah pilgrimages.

Foreign tourists vaccinated with Sputnik will still be required to quarantine for 48 hours and take a PCR test.

