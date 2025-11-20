Saudi Arabia gets access to advanced US AI technology

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the United States have signed a major AI Strategic Partnership aimed at positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in artificial intelligence.

The agreement, endorsed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump, opens the door for American technology companies and investors to play a central role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s AI-driven future.

According to the White House, the partnership grants the Kingdom access to cutting-edge American AI systems.

The framework is built on three core pillars: expanding the availability of advanced GPUs in Saudi Arabia, accelerating AI infrastructure and hyperscale data-center development, and strengthening joint research and development through knowledge-sharing between US and Saudi institutions.

Collectively, these initiatives aim to propel the Kingdom into the intelligence era and reinforce its emergence as a global hub for artificial intelligence.

Saudi Arabia’s competitive position is bolstered by its world-class energy sector, vast land suitable for hyperscale data centers, strategic geographic location, and the region’s largest pool of digital talent.

The AI pact is part of a broader series of agreements signed between Riyadh and Washington to deepen cooperation in energy, advanced technology, and supply-chain security.

Among them is a Joint Declaration concluding negotiations on Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation, laying the groundwork for a long-term, multi-billion-dollar partnership that designates U.S. firms as the Kingdom’s preferred collaborators under nonproliferation standards.

The two countries have also finalized a Critical Minerals Framework to enhance coordination in diversifying and securing critical mineral supply chains, aligning national strategies to strengthen resilience across sectors vital to both economies.