Saudi Arabia to hold in-person exams for all school levels

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has announced that the final examinations for all levels of schooling to be held in-person.

Saudi Education Ministry spokesperson, Ibtisam Al-Shehri confirmed to Okaz/Saudi Gazette that all students will appear in exams in all basic subjects for the second semester offline and in-person.

For students who are unable to appear in the exams due to sickness or other circumstances, their schools will reschedule their missed exams at the beginning of the next semester, Al-Shehri pointed said.

The final exams for all educational levels have been scheduled to commence from Sunday, the third of the Hijri month of Shaaban, Al-Shehri said, adding that the decision has been circulated to all education departments.

He explained the mechanism for students to attend the final practical and oral exams will be divided into bubbles according to the operational models.

The exams will be conducted in one session only, Al-Shehri said, while stressing that it will not exceed two subjects per day.

Al-Sheri indicated that the practical and oral exams will take a place on Sunday, Rajab 26, which will a normal school day.

