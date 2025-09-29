Saudia introduces Apple’s 'Find My Feature' for baggage tracking

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, “Saudia”, has launched Apple’s Find My Share Item Location feature to ensure the safe tracking and recovery of lost or delayed baggage for passengers, including those traveling from Pakistan.

Through this initiative, passengers will be able to generate a secure “Share Item Location” link via the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The link can then be connected through Saudia’s digital portal.

Once the baggage is safely received, the location sharing will automatically end. Passengers also have the option to stop sharing at any time, while the feature will automatically expire after seven days.

The airline said the move reflects its commitment to digital innovation and enhancing the overall travel experience with smart, passenger-centric solutions, especially for travelers from Pakistan who frequently fly to the Kingdom for Hajj, Umrah, business, or personal trips.

“Our commitment to digital transformation drives us to continuously enhance passenger experience through modern technology and innovative solutions.

The integration of Apple’s Share Item Location feature reflects our dedication to delivering world-class services and setting new benchmarks in the aviation industry,” said Abdulqader Attiah, Chief Data and Technology Officer at Saudia Group.

The Share Item Location feature is powered by Apple’s Find My network, which consists of over one billion Apple devices that help detect the location of lost items using Bluetooth wireless technology. The process is fully encrypted and anonymous, ensuring that neither Apple nor accessory manufacturers can access item locations or personal information.

To use this feature, passengers must have an iPhone running iOS 18.2, iPad with iPadOS 18.2, or Mac with macOS 15.2 or later versions.

This development is expected to benefit a large number of Pakistani passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia, making their journeys more secure and convenient.

