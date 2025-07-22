Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for fine dining restaurants

RIYADH – July 22, 2025: Saudi Arabia has issued comprehensive new regulations for fine dining restaurants across the Kingdom to enhance the hospitality sector and attract local and international investment.

The updated guidelines issued by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing require upscale restaurants to deliver a complete table service experience—from personally welcoming guests at the entrance to offering valet parking.

As part of the new framework, drive-thru services are strictly prohibited, and visible cashier counters are no longer allowed. Instead, fine dining venues must focus on providing seamless in-house service. Establishments must also implement a digital reservation system, maintain an open beverage preparation station, and offer a formal complaint submission mechanism.

Restaurants are now mandated to present menus with at least three core categories—appetizers, main courses, and desserts—comprising no fewer than five dishes in total. Dress codes will also be enforced to preserve the upscale atmosphere.

Additional standards include hiring a certified food health and safety specialist, providing coat hangers and bag holders for guests, and designating a hidden area for food delivery pickups to ensure that operational logistics do not disrupt the guest experience.

To maintain exclusivity, restaurant chains will be limited to operating just one fine dining branch per city. All establishments must also register their brand trademarks with the appropriate Saudi authorities to protect their visual identity and enhance both local credibility and international recognition.

The ministry asserted that these measures aim to elevate the quality of hospitality services in line with Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 goals to boost tourism, improve lifestyle offerings, and foster a globally competitive culinary industry.