Saudi Arabia introduces new uniform code for bus drivers

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA) has introduced a new uniform code for bus drivers involved in specialised transport activities, bus rental and guidance, educational transport, and international passenger transport.

According to a report by Saudi media, the regulations – which will become effective on April 27, 2024 – are part of an effort to standardise bus drivers’ appearances in line with public taste, improve service quality, and enhance the overall image of the sector serving citizens, tourists, and visitors in Saudi Arabia.

The mandatory uniform comprises a long-sleeved blue shirt, black trousers, black belt, and black boots.

Meanwhile, for women drivers, the approved uniform includes the option of wearing an abaya with boots or shoes, and optionally a head cover, or a black cap.

The men’s uniform includes the option of wearing the national dress with boots or shoes, and optionally, a Shemagh/Ghutra or black cap.

Additionally, drivers may add a jacket or coat to their uniform, ensuring it does not impede service delivery. Driver identification cards must display the driver’s name, photo, driver’s number, the name and logo of the establishment, or, for educational transport, just the driver’s name and number.

The TGA directed licensed establishments operating bus transport in the specified activities and individuals authorised for educational transport to “comply with these uniform standards”.

The Authority allows establishments to develop their own uniforms, subject to prior approval. This custom uniform can include a long or short-sleeved shirt, long trousers, belt, boots, and an optional cap matching the shirt color.