Saudi Arabia introduces Ramadan commemorative passport stamp

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched a special passport stamp to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan, enhancing the travel experience for pilgrims and visitors.

The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Culture collaborated to launch a special passport stamp for the Ramadan 1445 AH season. The initiative aimed at documenting this gracious occasion and reviving the historical cultural heritage and traditions of the holy month.

According to the General Directorate of Passports, the travelers will be able to receive this special stamp at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam throughout Ramadan.

The Ministry of Culture has also started a full Ramadan Season 1445 campaign in addition to introducing the Ramadan season stamp.

This initiative, which is aimed at enhancing cultural awareness and appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s rich social and moral legacy, encompasses a wide range of cultural, entertainment, and sports activities throughout the Kingdom.

The nation’s historical heritage and its development into a modern civilization are also being highlighted in the campaign.