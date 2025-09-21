Saudi Arabia introduces skill-based work permit system for foreign workers

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a landmark reform of its decades-old work visa system, introducing a skill-based classification for expatriate workers that took effect on July 5, 2025.

The new framework replaces the one-size-fits-all iqama model, which previously applied uniformly to all foreign employees regardless of occupation or expertise.

Under the revised system, workers are divided into three categories — High-Skill, Skilled, and Basic — based on education, experience, professional accreditation, salary, and age.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), the classification is part of broader efforts under Vision 2030 to modernize the labor market, enhance transparency, and attract highly qualified professionals.

The evaluation process is fully automated through the Qiwa digital platform, allowing employers to review and manage the classification of their workforce. Workers who believe they have been incorrectly categorized can submit correction requests if they meet the requirements for a higher tier.

The rollout is taking place in two phases. The first phase, which began in July, applies to existing expatriates already working in the Kingdom, whose classification is determined by current wages and job roles.

The second phase, starting August 3, 2025, covers new foreign entrants, who will be classified before their work permits are issued.

Officials said the reform ensures closer alignment between job roles and the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations (SSCO), helping to create a more merit-based labor market.

For employees, the change is expected to provide greater clarity in career progression and better matching of qualifications with roles.

For employers, it offers streamlined compliance, digital management tools, and improved recruitment aligned with the Kingdom’s economic transformation goals.

The HRSD has made the new system mandatory for all new and renewed work permit applications, stressing that accurate classification is essential for both workers and companies.