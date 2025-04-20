Saudi Arabia issues new regulations for parcel delivery services

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has introduced new rules and regulations for parcel delivery services, according to a report by Akhbaar 24.

As per details, the rules and regulations issued by Transport General Authority (TGA) for parcel delivery services, stated that no parcel will be accepted for delivery without a verified national address starting January 2026.

Under the new rules, all logistics and transport companies operating in the Saudi Arabia will be required to reject any parcel lacking a national address after the enforcement date.

The TGA stated that the objective of these regulations is to enhance the efficiency and speed of parcel delivery services, ensuring a more seamless experience for consumers.

To assist the public in complying with the new requirement, the authority noted that national addresses can be verified and obtained through four official platforms: Absher, Tawakkalna, Sehhaty, and SPL (Saudi Post’s Sable platform).

The kingdom’s Transport General Authority (TGA) has enacted the rules aimed at regulating the burgeoning delivery sector, making it obligatory for non-Saudis to do the job only through light transport companies gradually within a 14-month limit.

Self-employment, however, is allowed for Saudi nationals in the sector.

The regulations obligate the delivery companies to activate a face-verification feature for their drivers through a system directly linked to TGA.

Furthermore, conditions are laid down for the use of motorcycles in the delivery services in coordination with the Saudi traffic authorities.

The new rules permit using light transport vehicles for advertising in coordination with the Ministry of Municipal and Village Affairs.