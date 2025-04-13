Saudi Arabia issues new travel advisory for Umrah visa holders

The government of Saudi Arabia has issued new instructions for airlines regarding passengers holding Umrah visas.

According to the directive, Umrah visa holders will no longer be permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia after the 15th of Shawwal each year.

The Saudi authorities have instructed all airlines to strictly comply with this new guideline.

Airlines have been explicitly directed not to allow boarding for Umrah visa holders after the specified date.

The aviation authority of Saudi Arabia has further warned that any violation of this directive will result in strict action against both the passengers and the airlines involved.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia approved an additional Hajj quota of 10,000 pilgrims for Pakistan.

The decision came following a special request made by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during a conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The additional quota is intended for those Pakistani pilgrims who were unable to register before the deadline.

Saudi authorities granted the request in response to Ishaq Dar’s efforts, carried out under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

With the latest increase, a total of 189,210 Pakistani pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj this year.