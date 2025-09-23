Saudi Arabia issues special stamp to mark 95th national day

RIYADH: The Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia has issued a special stamp to commemorate the Kingdom’s 95th National Day.

According to SPA, all airports across Saudi Arabia are stamping passengers’ passports with the National Day slogan, “‘Izzatan bi Tab‘ina” (Our Nature is Our Pride).

Passport officers at the Kingdom’s airports, seaports, and land border checkpoints are not only applying the commemorative stamp but are also presenting travelers with souvenirs and flowers as part of the celebration.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day on September 23 each year, marking the establishment of the Third Saudi State.

On 21 Jumada Al-Awwal 1351H, corresponding to September 23, 1932, King Abdulaziz announced the foundation of the Third Saudi State. Since then, the Saudi leadership and people have celebrated September 23 as Youm al-Watani (National Day).

Read more: Public holiday announced on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia

The 95th National Day represents an opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved along the journey of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Kingdom has transitioned from planning to execution through major projects that have transformed the national economy and opened wide horizons for sustainable development.

Saudi Arabia has strengthened its presence in renewable energy, technology, tourism, culture and sports, becoming a global investment destination and an attractive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.