Saudi Arabia: King Salman Foundation launched

RIYADH: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, on Thursday announced the launch of the ‘King Salman Foundation’, local media reported.

“The non-profit foundation is an extension of the charitable and humanitarian works of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,” the Kingdom media outlet reported.

“We will always continue, God willing, to invest in people, develop their culture and pride in their identity as a permanent approach because we seek to confront human challenges and sustain the prosperity of societies. We look forward to making the foundation a lasting impact on the individual and society,” the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The King, in a royal order, approved adoption of the King Salman Non-profit Foundation’s bylaws. The King’s love of culture, history, and knowledge is reflected in the Foundation, which also upholds accomplishments in the nonprofit industry. The Foundation is in favor of sustainable urban development as well.

The King Salman Cultural Centers, which comprise the Saudi Society Museum at the King Salman Park Project and the King Salman Museum and Library under the Diriyah Gate Project, are included in the foundation.