Saudi Arabia launches first arts, culture academy in education, offering music, singing

TOP NEWS

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has officially launched its first-ever Academy for Arts and Culture, a pioneering initiative aimed at discovering, nurturing, and developing cultural talent among students within the public education system.

The academy, a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education, is set to open in the 2025–2026 academic year, according to a report by Saudi Gazette.

Initially, the academy will admit students in the 4th grade of elementary school and the 1st year of intermediate school. It will operate across two campuses: a boys’ campus in the Al-Nakheel district of Riyadh and a girls’ campus in the North Obhur district of Jeddah.

Designed to blend a standard academic curriculum with specialized arts education, the academy offers an enriched environment targeting students gifted in fields such as drawing, theater, music, and singing. Future expansion will include all grade levels and additional regions.

The academy delivers a full daily schedule that combines standard curriculum from the Ministry of Education with intensive cultural instruction. The day is divided into two sessions: a morning session for core subjects and an afternoon session for creative programs.

Admission is open to talented students through the academy’s official website. The selection process includes three stages: online registration, performance evaluation and personal interview, and final acceptance—subject to available seats and successful completion of all assessment stages.

The academy operates under the national Cultural Talent Development Strategy, which seeks to integrate arts and culture into public education. The initiative aims to foster creative skills in the next generation, align educational outcomes with the cultural sector’s needs, and ensure long-term sustainability within Saudi Arabia’s cultural ecosystem.

