Saudi Arabia launches five new premium residency products

Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency Center has unveiled five innovative premium residency products in a bid to attract global talent.

The initiative aligns with the national ambition to position the country as a leading global hub, attracting and nurturing skilled professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs.

The introduction of these products marks a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia’s journey toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy. The five new premium residency categories are Special Talent, Gifted, Investor, Entrepreneur, and Real Estate Owner Residency. Each category is tailored to specific sectors and skill sets, aiming to bring in talents and investments that will contribute significantly to the nation’s economic landscape.

The ‘Special Talent’ Residency targets executives and professionals in healthcare, science, and research, seeking to draw in individuals with unique expertise to contribute to knowledge and technology advancement.

The ‘Gifted’ Residency is designed to integrate skilled professionals into Saudi Arabia’s dynamic cultural and sports sectors.

The ‘Investor’ Residency caters to individuals keen on exploring Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning business opportunities and generating impactful economic returns.

The ‘Entrepreneur’ Residency is aimed at ambitious entrepreneurs and innovative project owners, encouraging them to develop their start-ups within the nation.

Finally, the ‘Real Estate Owner’ Residency is for those owning property in Saudi Arabia, designed to let them enjoy an exceptional quality of life while benefiting from the nation’s flourishing real estate market.

These products, developed in collaboration with various government entities, offer a range of benefits to holders. These include conducting business, owning real estate, and obtaining work permits for themselves and family members. With these offerings, the Premium Residency Center hopes to open doors for those who can contribute to Saudi Arabia’s rapid development and realization of Saudi Vision 2030.

Through this strategic move, Saudi Arabia is poised to accelerate its economic diversification and growth, attracting a global workforce and investments that will shape its future.