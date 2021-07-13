Saudi Arabia launches Hajj Smart Card to enhance technical services for pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched Hajj smart card to enhance the digital services and facilitate the journey of pilgrims while performing the rituals of Hajj.

The Hajj smart Card “Shaaer” includes near field communication technology (NFC), which allows pilgrims to scan their cards through self-service devices that will be available at the holy sites. The Hajj smart card offers many services including the pilgrim’s personal, medical and residential information. It will also contribute to guiding pilgrims to their residence at holy sites and controlling entry to the various facilities.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah for Hajj and Umrah Services Dr. Amr Al-Maddah said that Saudi Arabia has always exerted all efforts to serve pilgrims during Hajj seasons; therefore, the Hajj smart Card has been launched to complete the Hajj’s technical system, which comes as part of continuous planning and improvements to provide the best services during Hajj season.

Dr. Amr Al-Maddah added that pilgrims, through the card’s application, can identify the gathering points and departure times to and from their residence at the holy sites. Pilgrims will also be able to choose the daily meals. This is in addition to receiving notifications from the control center.

He noted that pilgrims can evaluate the provided services through the questionnaire on the application in order to improve the ministry’s technical services and digital solutions.

He concluded that each card has one colour-coding of the following four colors; green, red, yellow and blue. The coding connects cardholders to their residence at the holy sites.