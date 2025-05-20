Saudi Arabia launches volunteer work license initiative

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has introduced a volunteer work license initiative to enhance the skills of volunteers, enabling them to perform their duties within an organized and safe framework, Saudi Gazette reported.

This step is part of the fundamental pillars of organizing and empowering volunteer work, particularly in serving pilgrims.

The Non-Profit Work Observatory Foundation was launched by Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi, aims to support pilgrims and strengthen the non-profit sector.

The foundation will monitor the sector, collect and analyze data, and prepare qualitative studies to address challenges facing non-profit organizations.

The initiative was launched at the third edition of the International Non-Profit Sector Exhibition 2025 (IENA), which includes a social investment forum and a Gulf forum to strengthen the relationship between the non-profit sector and the public and private sectors.

The exhibition is a pioneering platform of its kind, bringing together non-profit organizations, the public and private sectors, and international institutions to support cooperation, exchange expertise, and develop solutions and innovations in this field.

Read More: Trump signs economic partnership agreement with Saudi Arabia

It also highlights the importance of the non-profit sector as an effective strategic pillar in achieving sustainable development and social goals, empowering human capabilities, increasing the number of non-profit organizations in various development fields, and raising the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product by 5% by 2030.