Bisha Project sparks Saudi Arabia’s rise in global energy markets

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has secured a top position among the world’s leading markets for energy storage, with the launch of the massive Bisha Project.

which has a capacity of 2000 MWh. This project is one of the biggest energy storage initiatives in the Middle East and Africa.

The Kingdom, through its National Renewable Energy Program managed by the Ministry of Energy, is working towards achieving a storage capacity of 48 gigawatt-hours by 2030.

So far, 26 gigawatt-hours worth of projects have been initiated and are in different phases of development.

These efforts support the expansion of renewable energy and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s goal of generating 50 percent of its electricity from clean sources by 2030.

Read More: Saudi Arabia offers new opportunities for Pakistani travellers

According to Wood Mackenzie, a well-known energy consultancy, Saudi Arabia is among the fastest-growing markets for energy storage.

Experts believe that with new storage projects underway, the Kingdom will further strengthen its position among the world’s top ten energy storage markets in the coming years.

This progress aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to boost electricity production from renewable sources such as solar and wind. By 2025, the Kingdom plans to operate 8 GWh of energy storage projects, increasing to 22 GWh by 2026.

Based on current developments, Saudi Arabia is expected to become the third-largest global market for energy storage, following China and the United States.

The Bisha battery energy storage project, now operational, includes 488 advanced battery containers with a total storage capacity of 500 MW for four hours.

It allows electricity to be stored during low-demand periods and used during peak hours, ensuring a stable power supply and enhancing energy management.

Saudi Arabia’s energy sector is going through a major transformation, positioning the country as a key player in the production and export of various types of energy.

By the end of 2024, the total capacity of renewable energy projects in different stages of development had reached 44.1 GW.

Energy storage is playing a critical role in making electricity supply more reliable, helping the National Grid manage emergencies, and supporting the Kingdom’s long-term energy goals.