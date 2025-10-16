Saudi Arabia localizes tourism sector to boost employment, service quality

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has rolled out a series of new policies to localize the tourism sector across the Kingdom, in a move aimed at creating more jobs for citizens and strengthening service standards, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The regulations, approved by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, require all tourism hospitality facilities to employ a Saudi receptionist during working hours.

Additionally, all tourism establishments must register employees with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) before they begin work.

Under the new rules, employment contracts — including contractual, seconded, and seasonal — must be officially documented through the Ajeer platform or other approved systems. Establishments with multiple branches must also register staff against the specific facility file linked to each tourism license.

Read more: Saudi Arabia launches Unified E-Employment Contract

The Saudi Arabia ministry has prohibited outsourcing or assigning Saudization-linked positions to foreign entities or workers outside the Kingdom, allowing such work only through establishments licensed by the Ministry of Tourism or the MHRSD to assign Saudi nationals.

Authorities have stressed that compliance will be closely monitored, and penalties will be imposed for violations.

According to the Ministry, the move represents a key milestone in efforts to enhance citizen participation in the tourism industry, offering more stimulating and leadership roles for Saudi nationals — particularly graduates — in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Earlier this year, the Ministry increased wage subsidies for Saudi workers in the tourism sector from 30 to 50 per cent, while expanding financial support to 43 tourism-related professions.