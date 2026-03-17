Saudi Arabia makes important Eid 2026 announcement

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

In an official announcement, the court urged anyone who sees the crescent with the naked eye or through binoculars to report it to the nearest court and register their testimony.

The court also asked those who witness the moon to contact the nearest center to help them reach the nearest court if needed.

The Supreme Court encouraged those capable of sighting the crescent to join the committees formed in various regions for this purpose and participate in the process.

The court said such participation contributes to cooperation for the benefit of Muslims and supports the accurate determination of the beginning of Shawwal.

Deputy Foreign Minister, Waleed El-Khereiji, held a meeting on Sunday in Riyadh with ambassadors of Asian countries accredited to the Kingdom to discuss the ongoing events and their developments.