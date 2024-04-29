Saudi Arabia makes traditional dress mandatory for civil servants

Saudi Arabia’s government has made it mandatory for civilian servants to wear traditional attire during working hours.

A recent initiative requires all civilian staff to wear the customary long white thobe paired with either a ghutrah or shemagh headdress from the moment they step into their workplace until they depart.

To ensure adherence, government departments are tasked with submitting regular reports to higher authorities detailing the level of compliance among employees.

This directive underscores the commitment of Saudi Arabia to celebrating national identity. However, certain civil servants are exempt from this requirement due to the nature of their roles, which necessitate specific professional attire.

This exemption applies to professionals like doctors, engineers, and health practitioners.

Applicable across all government departments and agencies, this new system underscores the importance of proper dress, maintaining a professional appearance, and upholding public morals when interacting with government offices.