Saudi Arabia mandates electronic salary transfers for domestic workers from 2026

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that employers will be required to transfer the salaries of all domestic workers exclusively through official electronic channels starting January 1, 2026, marking a major step toward strengthening wage protection and transparency in the domestic labour sector.

The decision aims to safeguard the salary-related rights of domestic workers while enhancing accountability and clarity in contractual relationships between employers and employees. Under the policy, salary payments will be processed through the Musaned platform using approved channels such as participating banks and digital wallets.

Officials said the electronic salary transfer system is designed to improve the reliability and security of wage payments, reduce cash-based transactions, and streamline administrative procedures for both employers and workers.

The initiative is also expected to improve service quality and support the long-term development of the domestic worker sector.

The system offers multiple benefits, including verified salary payments, smoother completion of procedures related to contract termination or travel, and consistent and timely wage disbursement. Domestic workers will also be able to transfer their earnings securely to their families abroad through the same official channels.

Implementation of the policy has been carried out in phases. The first phase, launched on July 1, 2024, applied to domestic workers arriving in Saudi Arabia for the first time, with the aim of reducing cash transactions and improving working conditions.

The second phase, introduced in January 2025, expanded coverage to employers with four or more domestic workers, followed by a third phase in July 2025 targeting employers with three or more workers. The fourth phase came into effect on October 1, covering employers with two or more domestic workers.

According to the framework developed through the Musaned platform and overseen by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, employers are obligated to pay the salary agreed upon in the employment contract.

Wages are to be paid at the end of each Hijri month unless both parties agree otherwise in writing, in line with wage protection regulations.

Musaned clarified that domestic workers who wish to withdraw their salaries in cash may do so through approved channels, with a Mada card issued for this purpose. Authorities also noted that salary transfers must be made through official channels for workers covered under the Wage Protection System.

For workers outside this category, wages may be paid in cash or by cheque with written documentation, or through a salary card, unless the worker requests a bank transfer.