Saudi Arabia mandates national attire for school students

RIYADH: The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia has mandated that all male students in public and private secondary schools wear national attire, in line with directives from Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The initiative aims to reinforce national identity and educational values among students.

Under the new policy, Saudi students are required to wear the traditional thobe along with a ghutra or shemagh, while non-Saudi students will wear the thobe, except for those attending foreign schools.

The ministry emphasized that the decision aligns with broader national efforts to instill values, foster national affiliation, and promote loyalty.

National attire is regarded as a cornerstone of Saudi identity, supporting the Kingdom’s ongoing initiatives under Vision 2030 to strengthen cultural and historical awareness among the younger generation.

To ensure a smooth transition, the ministry announced that awareness campaigns and educational programs will be launched for both students and parents, providing guidance on the significance of the mandate and its role in reinforcing national pride and heritage.

