Saudi Arabia: Masjid an-Nabawi muezzin Sheikh Faisal Nouman passes away 

MADINAH; Sheikh Faisal Nouman, a long-serving muezzin of Masjid an-Nabawi, also known as the Prophet’s Mosque, has passed away, Saudi media reported.

Sheikh Faisal Nouman, who was originally appointed as the muezzin in 2001, was laid to rest in Madinah’s Al Baqi Cemetery shortly after Fajr prayers. He was widely known for his melodious voice and dignified delivery of the call to prayer.

Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and Masjid an-Nabawi, extended his sincere condolences on his own behalf and on behalf of the Imams, muezzins, teachers, and all staff of the Presidency of Religious Affairs.

Last Adhan raised by Sheikh Faisal Nouman رحمه الله in Masjid An Nabawi on 11 Jumada Al Awwal 1447 | 2nd November 2025 pic.twitter.com/WzM5MwRh21 — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) December 22, 2025

Sheikh Al-Sudais prayed that Allah Almighty envelop the late muezzin in His vast mercy, grant him the highest ranks in paradise, and reward him abundantly for his years of service and for raising the call to prayer in the Masjid an-Nabawi.

He also conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the family, relatives, and loved ones of the deceased, asking Allah to grant them patience and solace.

Earlier this year, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and the Head of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, passed away.