Saudi Arabia rolls out a new condition for private sector employment contracts

Saudi Arabia has rolled out a new condition for all private sector employment contracts, requiring all private sector employment agreements to be digitally verified through two official government platforms: the Qiwa portal, run by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the Najiz platform, operated by the Ministry of Justice.

The regulation, officially called the “Authenticated Employment Contract”, is part of a wider drive to modernise labour governance, improve transparency, and protect worker rights.

Earlier, job contracts were recorded only with Qiwa; now the new dual verification links agreements straight to the legal framework, giving them binding judicial power.

Employment contracts documented through Qiwa automatically gain legal recognition on Najiz, streamlining enforcement and making employer obligations, particularly wage commitments, more accountable.

Wage Protection

A key feature of the reform is the enforceable wage clause. Once a contract is authenticated, the agreed salary becomes legally binding. In case of failure to pay salary within 30 days by the employer, the employee can file an enforcement request directly through Najiz, avoiding the traditional labour dispute process.

Legal analysts, including experts from Pinsent Masons and BCLP, say the integration between the two platforms marks a significant step towards greater legal accountability and efficiency in Saudi employment relations.

New Contract Requirements

The new rules also require more detailed employment documentation. According to immigration firm Fragomen, all contracts must now include the registered national address of both employer and employee, the exact salary due date, the type of contract (fixed-term or open-ended), and a clear job title, duties, and benefits.

Employers are bound to ensure that the details presented are accurate and verified through Qiwa. Failure to comply may result in fines or restrictions on future work permit issuance.

Broader Reform

The new system follows on from earlier reforms, including the abolition of the kafala (sponsorship) system earlier this year. That change replaced employer-tied visas with contract-based employment, allowing migrant workers to change jobs freely and travel abroad without employer consent.

Together, these reforms mark a major modernisation of Saudi Arabia’s labour market, one that prioritises transparency, fairness, and accountability.

For employers, the changes mean higher compliance standards and closer regulatory scrutiny. But for workers, particularly the 13 million expatriates in Saudi Arabia’s private sector, it offers greater protection, mobility, and access to justice.