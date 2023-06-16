Saudi Arabia: Thousands of new internet towers installed to facilitate pilgrims

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology installed new internet towers to facilitate the pilgrims during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

According to Urdu News, the Ministry has increased the number of Wi-Fi points to over 10,000, along with more than 6,000 fiber-optic and communication towers in Makkah, Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat, just to cater the needs of pilgrims during their stay at the holy sites.

Engineer Abdullah Al-Sawahah, the Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, conducted a special visit to inspect the arrangements and preparations for establishing communication networks in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

During the visit, he emphasized to all the responsible officials the importance of providing pilgrims with high-quality communication facilities.

Al-Sawahah and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the preparations regarding communication infrastructure at the pilgrimage sites.

The Saudi government is committed to continuously improving the facilities and services provided to pilgrims, utilizing advanced technologies to enhance the overall Hajj experience and ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for all pilgrims.