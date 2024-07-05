Saudi Arabia okays granting citizenship to experts

ISLAMABAD: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has approved the granting of Saudi citizenship to a select group of scientists, doctors, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and other distinguished individuals with rare skills, experiences, and specializations.

According to a royal decree, Saudi Arabia has offered citizenship to exceptional talents in legitimate, medical, scientific, cultural, sports, and technical fields for the nation’s benefit.

This initiative is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to create an attractive environment for investing in human capital and attracting distinguished and creative individuals. This move would help bolster its economic, health, cultural, sports, and innovation sectors by bringing in prominent experts and those with rare specializations.

Previously, in Rabi’ al-Akhir 1443 AH (December 2021), the Saudi leadership approved a similar initiative, granting citizenship to a number of distinguished individuals in these vital fields. This ongoing effort has underscored the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing its development across various sectors by leveraging global expertise.