Saudi Arabia opens first island golf course at Red Sea mega project

Saudi Arabia has opened its first island golf course, describing the project as a landmark in its bid to become a global destination for tourism and sport under the Vision 2030 plan.

Shura Links, a par-72, 7,400-yard championship course designed by renowned architect Brian Curley, officially launched on Tuesday on Shura Island, part of the Red Sea development owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Golf Saudi, called the course “a powerful realisation” of the Kingdom’s ambitions to attract investment, luxury tourism, and sustainable opportunities for future generations.

Read Also: Saudia Advancing Saudi Vision 2030 with Major Milestones

The course winds through native mangroves and sweeping dunes before stretching along the Red Sea shoreline. It was designed with minimal environmental interference, reflecting developer Red Sea Global’s regenerative tourism approach.

John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, said the course “sets a new benchmark for the game of golf in the region.” He added, “It’s more than just a course – it’s a place to connect, challenge yourself, and experience the full beauty of The Red Sea.”

The facility includes a beachfront clubhouse with panoramic views, elevated dining areas, a family-friendly adventure putting course, and professional coaching from PGA-qualified instructors. Premium Callaway practice balls and a curated retail boutique complete the offering.

Island destination

Shura Island is at the heart of The Red Sea destination, which is preparing to welcome its guests in the coming weeks. Phase one includes SLS, EDITION, and InterContinental hotels, with 11 world-class resorts set to open across the coming months, including Faena, Fairmont, Four Seasons, Grand Hyatt, Jumeirah, Miraval, Raffles, and Rosewood.

The Red Sea project is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader push to diversify its economy away from oil dependence. The Kingdom has launched several mega-projects in recent years, including NEOM, Qiddiya Entertainment City, and the Diriyah Gate Cultural Hub. These developments mirror similar ambitious projects in the UAE, such as Dubai’s Expo City and Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island cultural district.

Red Sea International Airport provides access within three hours’ flying time of 250 million people. Qatar Airways will begin direct flights next month, with additional routes expected soon.

Golf Saudi CEO Noah Alireza said Shura Links represents “a foundational touchpoint in creating the Kingdom’s golf tourism trail—an entryway for international visitors to experience Saudi Arabia’s growing stature as a world-class tourism hub.”