Saudi Arabia orders 20 new Haramain high-speed trains to boost capacity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national rail operator has signed an agreement to purchase 20 new high-speed trains from Spain’s Talgo to expand the Haramain High-Speed Railway fleet and increase passenger capacity to more than 30 million travelers annually.

The deal was announced on Sunday by Saudi Arabian Railways (SAR) under the patronage of Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser, who is also chairman of SAR, and in the presence of Spain’s Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility Oscar Puente.

The new trains are scheduled to begin delivery at the end of 2028, with full delivery expected by 2031.

Once operational, the trains will serve the entire Haramain High-Speed Railway network, which connects Makkah and Madinah through five stations.

Al-Jasser expressed appreciation to Saudi leadership for its continued support of the transport and logistics sector, noting that the expansion aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and strengthens the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.

He said the Haramain High-Speed Railway, inaugurated in 2018 by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, is one of the Kingdom’s most strategic transport projects, directly linked to serving the Two Holy Mosques.

Enhancing the fleet, he added, is essential to improving mobility for pilgrims and visitors by offering safe, modern and reliable transport options, while supporting the Kingdom’s broader shift toward sustainable transport solutions.

He said the expansion will raise the railway’s annual capacity to more than 30 million passengers, enabling the network to respond more efficiently to growing demand and anticipated increases in pilgrim and visitor numbers in the coming years.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway is currently the fastest mode of transport between the two holy cities, operating at speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour and completing the journey in about two hours.

The route includes intermediate stations in Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, and King Abdullah Economic City.

The railway currently operates a fleet of 35 trains. With the addition of the new order, the total fleet will increase to 55 trains once deliveries are completed, significantly enhancing network readiness during Umrah and Hajj seasons.

Each new train will consist of 13 cars, including eight economy-class coaches and five business-class coaches, with a total seating capacity of 417 passengers.

The trains will also include a dedicated, fully equipped coach for passengers with disabilities, supporting inclusive access and improved service for all travelers.