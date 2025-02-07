Saudi Arabia’s population grows to 35.3 mln

Saudi Arabia has reported a sharp rise in its population in 2024, the latest figures releases by the General Authority of Statistics (GASTAT) revealed.

According to report, the Saudi Arabia’s population reached 35.3 million until the middle of the year 2024, with 44.5 per cent share of non-locals.

The GASTAT figures reveal Saudi citizens constitute 55.6 per cent of the total population while non-Saudis represent 44.4 per cent.

The report further say that there has been an annual increase of 1.6 million in the number of people, with a growth rate of 4.7 per cent during the period until mid-2024, compared to mid-2023. The annual growth rate stood at 4.6 per cent compared to the base period in May 2022.

The authority report stated that the total population of Saudis exceeded 19.6 million by mid-2024, with an annual growth rate of two per cent, compared to 19.3 million in mid-2023, while the population of non-Saudis reached nearly 15.7 million by the middle of last year, compared to 14.5 million people until mid-2023.

Read more: Saudi Arabia suspends meningitis vaccine requirement for travellers

On the basis of nationality and age group, the Saudi Arabia population in the age group from birth until 14 years of age constitute 33.5 per cent of the total population, compared to 8.6 percent for non-Saudis.

The ratio of non-Saudis of working age between 15 and 64 years is higher, reaching 89.9 per cent compared to 62.7 percent for the Saudi population.

The fertility rate for the total population in Saudi Arabia reached 2 births for every 1000 women. The average life expectancy for the Saudi population estimated at 78 years of age, the GASTAT estimates stated.