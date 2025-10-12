Saudi Arabia, Qatar express deep concern over Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have expressed deep concern over the rising tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, urging both nations to exercise restraint and resolve issues through dialogue.

According to a statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to act with patience and wisdom, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The statement further urged both sides to avoid escalation, adopt the path of negotiations, and maintain regional stability through prudence and diplomacy.

Reaffirming its support for regional and international peace initiatives, Saudi Arabia reiterated that it remains committed to the stability and prosperity of both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Similarly, Qatar has also voiced serious concern over the escalating tensions in border areas, warning that the ongoing dispute could negatively impact regional peace and stability.

In its statement, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged both countries to de-escalate tensions and settle their differences through diplomatic engagement.

The Qatari spokesperson stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are vital for maintaining peace in the region, calling de-escalation and stability the need of the hour.

Qatar reaffirmed its support for regional and global efforts promoting peace, expressing hopes for the security and prosperity of the brotherly peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan.