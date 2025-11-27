Saudi Arabia issues new food-safety rules for juice shops

RIYADH: The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing in Saudi Arabia has issued a new set of regulatory requirements for juice shops as part of an ongoing effort to raise food-safety standards across the country.

The move marks another step in KSA’s broader push to tighten oversight of commercial activities and improve hygiene practices.

Under the new rules, juice shops and kiosks in Saudi Arabia will only be allowed to operate inside approved commercial zones or existing commercial centers. Small kiosks will face stricter placement controls, including a mandatory six-meter clearance from crowded entry points.

Setting up inside mall parking areas will continue to be possible but only with direct municipal approval, a process Saudi Arabia has been steadily formalizing.

Operational standards have also been updated. Shops must now maintain clearly separated areas for preparation, serving, and storage to reduce contamination risks , a requirement that will apply across all major cities in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry has also mandated the display of product lists, ingredient details, and allergen information, along with accurate preparation timelines for every beverage.

Refrigeration and storage conditions have been tightened, with a complete ban on selling any product that does not meet Saudi Food and Drug Authority specifications. Juice shops in Saudi Arabia will also be required to keep updated price lists, digital payment options, and the unified Saudi Business Center QR code visible to customers.

The regulations extend to environmental safety as well. Shops must display health-awareness materials and provide sealed waste containers, with all waste handled in a separate area away from preparation zones, another nationwide requirement now being reinforced across Saudi Arabia.

Officials say these updates are part of a continuing review of commercial guidelines, with more sectors expected to see revised standards as Saudi Arabia expands its public-health and service-quality initiatives.