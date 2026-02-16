Saudi Arabia makes important Ramadan 2026 crescent announcement

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on Muslims across the country to attempt to sight the crescent moon marking the start of Ramadan 2026 on Tuesday, tomorrow, 17 February 2026, evening.

The court urged anyone who sees the crescent, whether with the naked eye or through binoculars should report their sighting to the nearest court in order to register their testimony.

Astronomy calculations indicate that the first day of Ramadan 2026 will fall on Thursday, February 19, in most countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Astronomical calculations suggest that the crescent moon is unlikely to be visible on Tuesday night. This would mean that the first day of Ramadan in 2026 is expected to fall on Thursday, 19 February, in most countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Morocco is also expected to conduct its crescent Ramadan moon sighting on Tuesday. Local astronomers there likewise believe the moon will not be visible, pointing to Thursday as the probable first day of the holy month.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer and reflection. From dawn until sunset, those observing the month abstain from eating and drinking, with fasting hours varying by country depending on daylight length.