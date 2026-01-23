Saudi Arabia opens real estate ownership applications to non-Saudis

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has begun accepting applications for real estate ownership by non-Saudis following the implementation of the Regulation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The Saudi Real Estate General Authority announced the move, confirming that the regulation has officially entered into force within the Kingdom’s legislative framework.

Applications will be accepted exclusively through the Saudi Properties digital platform, the unified national portal for all real estate ownership procedures involving non-Saudis.

The service applies to residents and non-residents, as well as non-Saudi companies and entities, in accordance with approved regulatory controls and authorization mechanisms. Application procedures vary by applicant category.

Residents of Saudi Arabia may apply directly through the platform using their residency (iqama) number, with eligibility verified automatically and all steps completed electronically.

Non-residents must begin the process through Saudi missions and embassies abroad, which issue a digital identity allowing applicants to proceed with ownership requests via the Saudi Properties platform.

Non-Saudi companies and entities without a physical presence in the Kingdom are required to first register with the Ministry of Investment through the Invest Saudi platform and obtain a Unified Number (700) before submitting ownership applications electronically.

The authority confirmed that the regulation permits real estate ownership across multiple regions of the Kingdom. Ownership in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah will be subject to a separate regulatory framework based on geographic zoning, expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2026.

Ownership in Makkah and Madinah will be limited to Saudi companies and Muslim individuals, whether residing inside or outside the Kingdom.

The Saudi Properties platform will serve as the official digital gateway for implementing the regulation, enabling applicants to complete procedures, verify regulatory compliance, and finalise ownership through a system integrated with the national real estate title registration platform.

The authority said the regulation is expected to support job creation for Saudi nationals and enhance the real estate sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product.