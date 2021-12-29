Saudi Arabia reintroduces mask, social distancing rules amid Covid surge

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reimposed mask-wearing and social distancing protocols in the kingdom in a move to curb the rapid increase in cases of Covid-19 variants.

The new decision will be effective from 7am on Dec 30, Thursday, state news agency SPA reported, quoting an official source of the Ministry of Interior.

People will have to maintain social distancing indoors and outdoors with mandatory mask-wearing. Violators will face legal action and penalties.

On Dec 1, Saudi Arabia confirmed the first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant that has fueled record outbreaks in many countries.

Cases of Covid-19 have gone up 11 per cent globally in the last week, forcing countries from China to Germany and France to strike a balance between the restrictions and need to keep economies and societies open.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that Omicron poses “very high” risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems.

