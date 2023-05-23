Saudi Arabia reiterates to further strengthen ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudia Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, in a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, said that the kingdom desires to further strengthen its economic and commercial ties with Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi Ambassador made these remarks during the meeting with the financial czar at the Finance Division in Islamabad.

Ishaq Dar appreciated the long-standing historical, religious and cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the countries share “outstanding relations” on different fronts, including trade and economy, according to a statement issued by the Finance Division after the meeting.

The finance minister also informed the ambassador of the government’s policies that would be incorporated into the upcoming budget to bring economic prosperity.

Dar also thanked the Saudi ambassador for his country’s valuable support to Pakistan economically and financially.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Al-Malki reciprocated the sentiments about the long-term relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi assurance comes as Pakistan scrambles to revive a crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Earlier in May, it was reported that Pakistan was now looking towards friendly countries for more funding following the delay in the revival of $6.5 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

The staff-level agreement between International Monetary Fund and Pakistan is being delayed from February 9.

The current loan programme with the IMF will end on June 30, 2023, and Pakistan is now ‘considering’ a new IMF programme on renewed conditions.

The fund is delaying the ninth review with Islamabad which has ‘forced’ Pakistan to get rid of the current loan programme and generate more funds from friendly countries, sources said.

Sources further claimed during the tenure of Imran Khan’s government, ‘tough’ demands of the IMF were also agreed upon for the loan programme.