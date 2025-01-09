Saudi Arabia rejects ‘Greater Israel’ map

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned and rejected the publication of an Israeli map claiming “historical territorial rights” for Israel in Palestine and large parts of Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, local media reported.

Saudi Arabi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintained that such radical statements are a reflection of the occupying authorities’ intention to solidify their occupation, carry on with their flagrant attacks on state sovereignty, and transgress international rules and standards.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its demand that the international community take responsibility for stopping Israeli abuses against the nations and peoples of the area. The Kingdom also underlined how important it is to respect state boundaries and sovereignty in order to stop regional conflicts from getting worse and to thwart attempts to establish a fair and comprehensive peace.