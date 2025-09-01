Saudi Arabia rolls out SR5,000 fine for smoking in food outlets

Saudi Arabia has introduced a series of new penalties to enforce stricter health and safety standards across the food sector.

According to details, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has notified fines ranging from SR500 to SR5,000 for smoking in the food outlets.

The toughest penalty—SR5,000—will be imposed on individuals caught smoking in unauthorised areas of food outlets.

The ministry said the rules are aimed at curbing unhygienic practices, deceptive sales, and violations of food safety regulations to better safeguard consumers.

Food workers will now face fines of SR1,000 each for failing to wear face masks or to properly cover their heads in preparation areas.

Delivery workers who neglect to wear their official company uniforms will be fined SR500.

Read more: Saudi Arabia arrests 17,000 violators in residency law crackdown

Other violations include serving frozen juices as freshly prepared, which carries a SR1,000 penalty, and unhygienic practices such as touching the face or spitting, punishable by fines of up to SR2,000.

The Saudi Arabia ministry asserted that these measures are part of a broader effort to protect public health, strengthen consumer trust, and ensure transparency in the food supply chain. Food outlets and delivery services have been urged to comply fully to avoid penalties.