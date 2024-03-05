Saudi Arabia announces school, office hours during Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramadan 1445 approaches, the authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia adjusted working hours for both students and employees during this holy month.

Official Ramadan working hours for students in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Education has unveiled the official working hours during Ramadan 2024 and reduced the school hours to five hours a day, commencing from 10 in the morning and concluding at three in the afternoon.

This modification is designed to alleviate the academic demands on students and relieving pressure on students during the fasting period.

Additionally, students are anticipated to enjoy an extended break in the final week of Ramadan, stretching until Eid al-Fitr, before the resumption of the academic semester.

Employee working hours in Ramadan 2024

The authorities in Saudi Arabia also adjusted the working hours for employees that align with the labor laws in the Kingdom.

During Ramadan 2024, employees can expect a reduction in working hours, capped at a maximum of six hours per day. This measure aims to facilitate employees in observing their religious duties and fasting while minimizing any adverse impact on their work efficiency.

These proactive measures have been implemented with the dual purpose of promoting religious commitments and ensuring the sustained productivity of the workforce during the fasting period.