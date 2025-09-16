Saudi Arabia seizes nearly 6,900 motorcycles over traffic violations

RIYADH: The Traffic Department of Saudi Arabia has impounded 6,893 motorcycles across several cities for multiple violations during the week of September 7–13, 2025.

According to Sabq newspaper, Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh recorded the highest number of seizures with 3,598 motorcycles, followed by Jeddah with 1,970. In other regions, 540 motorcycles were confiscated in the Eastern Province, 212 in Madinah, 211 in Makkah, 79 in Taif, and 45 in Jazan.

Authorities have clarified that once a motorcycle is seized for breaching traffic regulations, it will not be returned under any circumstances.

The Saudi Arabia department has urged riders to strictly comply with traffic laws to avoid penalties, urging that violations not only endanger the lives of riders but also pose risks to other road users.

Earlier this month, the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia approved an amendment to Article 74 of the Kingdom’s traffic regulations, introducing stricter penalties for violations deemed dangerous to public safety.

According to Akhbar 24, the cabinet unanimously passed the changes during its recent session, stipulating that offenders of serious traffic violations could face imprisonment of up to one year.

In the case of expatriates, such violations may also lead to deportation and blacklisting.

Under the amended law, the cabinet has authorized the Ministry of Interior to expel any foreign national if a final court ruling establishes their involvement in a traffic offense endangering public safety.

In addition, the violator would be permanently barred from re-entering the Kingdom.