Saudi Arabia to launch 'Self-Deportation Platform” for illegal residents

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) will soon launch a new digital service called the “Self-Deportation Platform”, designed to streamline the deportation process for individuals residing in the Kingdom illegally, according to a report by the Saudi Gazette.

Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Murabba, Acting Director General of Passports, announced the initiative during the Digital Government Forum 2025 in Riyadh.

“This will enable the directorate to move away from traditional methods previously used to deport violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations,” Al-Murabba said. “Illegal residents will be able to access the platform and complete their travel procedures digitally once all security, technical, and operational preparations are finalized.”

Smart Track for Travelers

Maj. Gen. Al-Murabba also revealed that Jawazat will soon introduce a ‘Smart Track’ system allowing travelers to verify their identities via smart cameras.

The technology can simultaneously identify up to 35 passengers and complete their border-crossing procedures automatically—eliminating the need for direct interaction with passport control officers.

“Digital Twins” Technology

The Jawazat chief further announced the upcoming implementation of “Digital Twins” technology, which uses modeling and data analytics to track crowd movement at terminals, calculate passenger waiting times at passport control, and monitor satisfaction with provided services.

He noted that the technology was successfully tested during the Hajj season of 1445 AH (2024).

Digital Passport Expansion

Maj. Gen. Al-Murabba highlighted that the digital passport is already available on the Absher platform to facilitate international travel. The Kingdom is currently negotiating international agreements to expand the digital passport’s recognition and use abroad.

Departure procedures

He added that departure procedures will soon be fully automated, removing the need for manual passport control at departure lounges through the activation of smart boarding, digital verification, and integrated security systems.

Unified Gateway for Passenger Data

Al-Murabba revealed plans to establish a unified data gateway between countries to enable the exchange of passenger information, streamlining transit procedures and enhancing border security cooperation.

He emphasized the ongoing digital transformation of the Ministry of Interior’s services, noting the rapid advancements visible at Saudi Arabia’s ports of entry. Jawazat’s strategic goal, he said, is to transform the Kingdom’s border points into AI-powered smart gateways that accelerate passenger processing and improve travel experiences.

Over 100 Digital Services via Absher

The Jawazat chief expressed pride in offering more than 100 digital services through the Absher platform, benefiting over 24 million users in 2024.

He also highlighted the launch of the “Smart Voice Agent”, a 24/7 automated service that assists beneficiaries without the need for human staff. “Anyone can access this service by calling 992,” he added.