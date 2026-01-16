Saudi Arabia Skill Verification Certificate for Pakistani workers- fee and details 2026

LAHORE: Skilled workers from Pakistan, who are seeking employment in Saudi Arabia, are required to obtain a “Skill Verification Certificate” under a new mandatory system introduced by the Kingdom.

Pakistan has become the first country to formally sign an agreement with Takamol, a Saudi government-authorised agency, for the implementation of the Skills Verification Program (SVP).

Takamol conducts Tests in Pakistan through the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), to travel to Saudi Arabia on a work visa.

The program SVP, launched by Saudi Arabia on 1 July 2021, is part of its efforts to regulate the labour market.

As part of this initiative, skilled workers planning to work in Saudi Arabia, including those from Pakistan and other Asian countries, have to pass the Takamol SVP test for trades specified by Saudi Arabia.

This requirement ensures that workers meet the standards set by the Kingdom for various professions.

NAVTTC plays a crucial role in supporting stakeholders involved in the implementation of this program and assists Takamol SVP, assessment centers, and candidates throughout the process.

How to Register

To participate in the SVP process, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the official SVP International Log-in Page at https://svp-international.pacc.sa/auth/register. Complete their profile by entering the necessary personal and professional information. Select the assessment center, trade, and date for the skill evaluation. Download the Roll No Slip. Attend the test on the scheduled date, time, and location.

The fee for the skill verification certificate has been set at $50, equivalent to approximately Rs14,100, as of January 2026.

Successful candidates receive their results and digital certificates within 24 hours of completing the assessment, uploaded directly to their online portal.

Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia: Working hours, overtime update

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) has issued an update regarding standard working hours, rest periods, and overtime pay for Pakistani workers employed in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement shared on social media, the bureau said that normal working hours in Saudi Arabia are capped at a maximum of eight hours per day or 48 hours per week.