Saudi Arabia: Specialisations needed to obtain Special Talent Residency

Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency Centre has announced the specialisations eligible for its Special Talent Residency programme.

According to details provided on the centre’s e-portal, the programme is aimed at attracting top professionals in various fields to contribute to the kingdom’s development and innovation goals.

Eligible specialisations for this residency include healthcare and life sciences, digital technologies, financial services, advanced manufacturing, space and defense, energy, metals and mining, logistics and transport, tourism infrastructure, and food and agriculture technologies.

The electronic portal of the center stated that this type of residency targets scientific, administrative, and research competencies who have premium capabilities and experiences that can contribute to strengthening local capabilities and exchanging experiences.

On January 10, Saudi Arabia added five new categories allowing eligible applicants to sign up for premium residency permit, in a move that aims to ease the process for residents who wish to apply for the scheme.

