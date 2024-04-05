The regulations obligate the delivery companies to activate a face-verification feature for their drivers through a system directly linked to TGA.

The new rules permit using light transport vehicles for advertising in coordination with the Ministry of Municipal and Village Affairs.

The new system aims to upgrade delivery drivers’ efficiency and related services as well as enhance safety and trustworthiness levels. The rules seek to motivate Saudis to work in this sector in a way aimed to create more jobs for them, according to TGA.

“The delivery sector is among important sectors in the kingdom. Regulating and boosting its efficiency is among our principal objectives,” said TGA spokesman Saleh Al Zuwayed.

There are 37 licenced companies operating in the delivery sector in the kingdom. More than 200 million delivery operations were performed last year, according to the official. “This stresses the importance of regulating this sector and raising trustworthiness and safety in it, along with creating multiple opportunities for Saudis,” he said in January. There are also 100 licensed light transport companies operating in delivering parcels and other orders in the kingdom.

Furthermore, conditions are laid down for the use of motorcycles in the delivery services in coordination with the Saudi traffic authorities.