Saudi Arabia’s Taif hosts the largest camel replica in the world

TAIF: Saudi Arabia’s Taif city is hosting the largest Camel replica in the world, which was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records in mid-2019, and was inaugurated by Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, President of the Saudi Camel Federation two years ago.

The replica was placed on an anti-corrosion steel base, with a 10-meter high and a width of approximately 5 meters, and contains more than 51,000 lights illuminated within the structure designed in geometric shapes, in addition to triangular sculptures that are uniquely prepared to increase its artistic value, making the replica a prominent landmark and a civilized symbol and a destination for tourists from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The replica is the second Guinness record announced during the Crown Prince Camel Festival, after the festival’s first edition was set as the largest camel sports festival in the world, featuring the participation of a record 11,186 camels that competed in 787 rounds.